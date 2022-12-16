Commodities

Indian farmers increase wheat plantings by 3% from a year earlier

December 16, 2022 — 02:10 am EST

Written by Rajendra Jadhav for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted wheat on 28.65 million hectares (70.8 million acres) since Oct. 1, when the current sowing season began, up nearly 3% from a year ago, the latest data from the farm ministry showed on Friday.

Farmers have also increased the area cultivating rapeseed, a key winter-sown oilseed, to 9 million hectares as of Dec. 16, up from last year's 8.3 million hectares, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare said in a statement.

