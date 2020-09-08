Indian economy projected to contract 11.8% y/y, Fitch domestic arm says

Contributor
Manoj Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

India's economy is projected to contract 11.8% on the year in the current fiscal year beginning from April, before bouncing back in the next fiscal, India Ratings and Research, a domestic arm of ratings agency Fitch, said on Tuesday.

NEW DELHI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India's economy is projected to contract 11.8% on the year in the current fiscal year beginning from April, before bouncing back in the next fiscal, India Ratings and Research, a domestic arm of ratings agency Fitch, said on Tuesday.

"All indicators, be it mobility or consumption, are pointing towards a much weaker economic recovery," Sunil Kumar Sinha, its principal economist told an online conference.

Earlier, India Ratings had projected the economy would contract 5.3%.

India's economy shrank 23.9% in the quarter from April to June, much more than forecast, in a sign that recovery could be longer than expected, with analysts urging further stimulus.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 11 4954 8029; Reuters Messaging: manoj.kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters