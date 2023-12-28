News & Insights

Indian e-tailer Firstcry's parent files to go public

December 28, 2023 — 12:43 am EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indian online retailer Firstcry filed for an initial public offering on Thursday, its draft papers showed.

Firstcry's parent Brainbees Solutions will sell shares worth 18.16 billion rupees ($218 million) and existing investors, including SoftBank, will sell up to 54.4 million shares. ($1 = 83.2780 Indian rupees)

