Indian e-scooter maker Ather Energy raises $108 mln from Hero MotoCorp, GIC

BENGALURU, Sept 6 (Reuters) - India's Ather Energy has raised 9 billion rupees ($108.27 million) from its shareholders Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS and Singapore's GIC through a rights issue, the electric scooter maker said in a statement on Wednesday.

($1 = 83.1243 Indian rupees)

