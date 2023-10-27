Indian drugmaker Cipla tops Q2 profit view on strong demand

BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Cipla CIPL.NS, India's third-largest drugmaker by sales, posted a bigger-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by strength in its domestic and North American business.

The company's consolidated net profit climbed 43.4% to 11.31 billion rupees ($135.90 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analysts' average estimate of 9.75 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

($1 = 83.2210 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru)

