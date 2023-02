BENGALURU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc-backed WMT.N Indian digital payments firm PhonePe said on Tuesday it has raised $100 million from Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global and TVS Capital Funds at a $12 billion valuation.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

