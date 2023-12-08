News & Insights

Indian diamond industry to resume rough diamond imports from Dec 15 -trade body

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

December 08, 2023 — 08:48 am EST

Written by Rajendra Jadhav for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - India's diamond industry will start imports of rough diamonds from Dec. 15 after suspending them for two months, a leading trade body said on Friday.

The industry, which had voluntarily suspended rough diamond imports from Oct. 15, will now start purchases as prices have stabilised, said Vipul Shah, chairman of the Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said in a statement.

