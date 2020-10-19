Markets
BX

Indian developer RMZ sells real estate assets to Canada's Brookfield for $2 bln

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published

Privately held Indian developer RMZ Corp has sold 12.5 million square feet of its real estate assets to Brookfield Asset Management Inc for $2 billion, the Canadian asset manager said on Monday.

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Privately held Indian developer RMZ Corp has sold 12.5 million square feet of its real estate assets to Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO for $2 billion, the Canadian asset manager said on Monday.

The deal, which was reported earlier by Bloomberg and The Hindu newspaper, includes divestment of RMZ's co-working business CoWrks, a Brookfield spokeswoman confirmed in an email.

RMZ will have zero debt after the deal that involves its rent-yielding offices and co-working spaces. It will use the money to expand its portfolio.

"The deal marks the largest-ever deal in the Indian real estate industry," RMZ said in a statement.

The company will divest a part of its core portfolio across Bangalore and Chennai, it said.

The commercial real estate asset portfolio of RMZ is valued at about $10 billion, according to The Hindu newspaper of India.

The deal involved a sale of 18% of RMZ's commercial assets portfolio.

The development comes as large foreign investors are buying into the Indian office market in recent years. Bengaluru-based developer Prestige Group signed an agreement last week with Blackstone Group Inc BX.N to sell rental income assets for about $1.6 billion.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular