Indian Crypto Exchange CoinDCX Raises $2.5M From Polychain Capital, Coinbase Ventures
Indiaâs largest cryptocurrency exchange, CoinDCX, has secured a $2.5 million strategic investment led by Polychain Capital with support from Coinbase Ventures.
The investment aims to reinforce the exchangeâs efforts to drive cryptocurrency adoption in the country after a major legal victory in March. CoinDCXâs #TryCrypto campaign seeks to bring the total number of crypto users in India to 50 million.
Read more: After Court Victory, Indian Exchanges Gear Up for Crypto Trading Surge
Related: Andreessen Horowitz Forecasts Fourth Crypto Bull Cycle
Specifically, the financing aims to bolster CoinDCXâs meetup events, community engagement efforts, educational programs and consumer campaigns, the company said.
âThis new strategic investment into CoinDCX is a shot of confidence in our roadmap toward bringing the crypto asset class to a largely untapped Indian market. We look forward to our investorsâ continued counsel,â said Sumit Gupta, CEO and co-founder of CoinDCX.
Polychainâs investment is in addition to its participation in a $3 million Series A funding round for the Mumbai-based exchange, which occurred in late March, weeks after a banking ban for cryptocurrency businesses was overturned by the countryâs Supreme Court.
Read more: BitGo Now Providing Custody for Indiaâs Largest Crypto Exchange
Related: Accel, Coinbase Join $17M Funding Rounds for Institutional Crypto Trading Firm FalconX
Following the lifting of the banking ban in March, CoinDCX has seen a 47% growth in trading volumes and a 150% growth in daily active users. CoinDCX said it was one of the first cryptocurrency exchanges in India to integrate bank account transfers.
âAs India continues to close the gap between the crypto economy and the mainstream market, CoinDCX is strongly positioned to become the leading platform that consumers in the country interact with crypto through,â said Shan Aggarwal, head of Coinbase Ventures.
Related Stories
- Crypto Long & Short: Mining Derivatives Point to Growing Sophistication
- BitGo Now Providing Custody for Indiaâs Largest Crypto Exchange
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.