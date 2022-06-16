Indian cricket, Brexit breakdown, BlackRock voting: podcast

Markets

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Disney took half the viewing rights to the country’s top sport league which fetched $6.2 bln. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate who won. They also discuss Boris Johnson's plan to rip up his EU exit deal and BlackRock’s efforts to distribute voting rights.

Listen to the podcast https://megaphone.link/THRH4306960744

Follow @aimeedonnellan https://twitter.com/aimeedonnellan on Twitter

