Indian cricket, Brexit breakdown, BlackRock voting: podcast

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Disney took half the viewing rights to the country’s top sport league which fetched $6.2 bln. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate who won. They also discuss Boris Johnson's plan to rip up his EU exit deal and BlackRock’s efforts to distribute voting rights.

