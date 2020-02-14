Indian court orders telecos to clear govt dues by March 17 - ET Now

BENGALURU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - India's top court on Friday ordered telecom companies to clear their dues that they owe to the government by March 17, television channel ET Now reported, citing agencies.

Shares of Vodafone Idea VODA fell as much as 12.2% after the report.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

