Indian court issues summons to BBC in a defamation case over Modi documentary - Media

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

May 22, 2023 — 01:48 am EDT

Written by Shivam Patel for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, May 22 (Reuters) - India's Delhi High Court issued a summons to British broadcaster BBC on Monday in a defamation case over its documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that questioned his leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, according to reports in Indian media.

Reuters
