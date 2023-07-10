News & Insights

Indian court dismisses appeal by Zee chairman, CEO over market regulator ban

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 10, 2023 — 02:23 am EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR and Jayshree P Upadhyay for Reuters ->

Adds details from the order

BENGALURU/MUMBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - An Indian tribunal on Monday dismissed an appeal from former Zee Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS Chief Executive Punit Goenka over a ban on the duo by India markets regulator from holding board positions in publicly listed companies.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on June 12 barred Chandra and Goenka from listed company boardrooms on allegations of fund diversion.

The regulator in its order had alleged the two were actively involved in diverting company funds to the group's other listed entities and firms related to founding shareholders.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal while refusing to vacate the regulator's directions said that it does not see merit in interfering in the regulator's order and also asked the duo to defend themselves before SEBI.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru and Jayshree P Upadhyay in Mumbai; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.