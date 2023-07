Indian court dismisses appeal by Zee chairman, CEO over market regulator ban

Adds details from the order

BENGALURU/MUMBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - An Indian tribunal on Monday dismissed an appeal from former Zee Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS Chief Executive Punit Goenka over a ban on the duo by India markets regulator from holding board positions in publicly listed companies.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on June 12 barred Chandra and Goenka from listed company boardrooms on allegations of fund diversion.

The regulator in its order had alleged the two were actively involved in diverting company funds to the group's other listed entities and firms related to founding shareholders.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal while refusing to vacate the regulator's directions said that it does not see merit in interfering in the regulator's order and also asked the duo to defend themselves before SEBI.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru and Jayshree P Upadhyay in Mumbai; editing by Eileen Soreng)

