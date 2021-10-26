Indian court bars Invesco from calling meeting of Zee shareholders

NEW DELHI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - An Indian court on Tuesday temporarily barred Zee Entertainment Enterprises' ZEE.NS top investor Invesco IVZ.N from calling a shareholder meeting, sending the TV network's shares higher.

Invesco, which owns nearly 18% of Zee via two funds, wants to remove the Indian company's CEO and the board to be revamped.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((sankalp.phartiyal@thomsonreuters.com; +91-11-49548064;))

