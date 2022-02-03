Indian cigarette maker ITC's quarterly profit rises 12.7% y/y

MUMBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - ITC Ltd ITC.NS, India' biggest cigarette maker, posted a 12.7% rise in third quarter profit on Thursday, as revenue jumped 32% from a year earlier.

Profit was 41.56 billion rupees ($556.43 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 36.87 billion rupees in the same period of 2020, the company, which also makes Sunfeast biscuits and Classmate stationery, said.

Revenue totalled 168 billion rupees compared to 127.62 billion in the year earlier period, the company said.

ITC said its board has approved dividend of 5.25 rupees per share.

($1 = 74.6910 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

