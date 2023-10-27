Indian chemicals maker SRF posts Q2 profit fall on weak global demand

BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indian chemicals and polymers maker SRF on Friday reported a fall in second-quarter profit, its third-consecutive fall in quarterly profit, hurt by weak global demand for its mainstay chemicals business and packaging film business. Consolidated net profit after tax stood at 3.01 billion rupees ($36.2 million) for the July-September, compared with 4.81 billion rupees a year ago. Total revenue from operations fell nearly 15% to 31.21 billion rupees. For further highlights, click (Full Story) KEY CONTEXT Indian chemical companies have seen a slump in global demand amid falling crop prices and lower rates of Chinese supplies. Rival Coromandel International on Thursday reported a fall in September quarter profit, as demand for its fertilizers and nutrients plummeted. PEER COMPARISON Valuation (next 12 months) Estimates (next 12 Analysts' sentiment months) RIC PE EV/EBITDA Revenue profit Mean Number Stock to Div growth growth rating of price target yield analyst (%) s SRF Ltd 27.57 16.54 10.21 8.61 BUY 25 0.81 0.38 Coromandel International Ltd 14.34 9.73 -3.61 5.68 STRONG 9 0.88 1.12 BUY Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals 8.73 6.46 3.84 NULL BUY 1 0.90 1.62 Corp Ltd PI Industries Ltd 29.38 21.36 21.32 20.58 BUY 23 0.78 0.30 * Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell ** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT JULY-SEPT STOCK PERFORMANCE -- All data from Refinitiv -- $1 = 83.1860 rupees ($1 = 83.1980 Indian rupees) <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ JULY-SEPTEMBER PERFORMANCE https://tmsnrt.rs/3SfM8na ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee) ((Manvi.Pant@thomsonreuters.com; +918447554364;)) Keywords: SRF RESULTS/

