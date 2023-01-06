Indian cenbank to auction green bonds in 2 tranches in Jan, Feb

Adds details

MUMBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will auction 160 billion Indian rupees ($1.93 billion) of sovereign green bonds in two tranches, the central bank said on Friday.

The RBI will auction 5-year and 10-year green bonds worth 40 billion rupees each on Jan. 25 and on Feb. 9, and this would be a uniform price auction, the central bank said.

The Indian government's first-ever green bonds will focus on funding solar power projects, followed by wind and small hydro projects, as Asia's third-largest economy attempts to tap the domestic debt market to finance clean projects.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the plan to issue sovereign green bonds in the 2022/2023 budget as a part of overall market borrowing, intending to use the funds to build green infrastructure. ($1 = 82.7330 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

