Indian cenbank to auction green bonds in 2 tranches in Jan, Feb

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

January 06, 2023 — 05:54 am EST

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

Adds details

MUMBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will auction 160 billion Indian rupees ($1.93 billion) of sovereign green bonds in two tranches, the central bank said on Friday.

The RBI will auction 5-year and 10-year green bonds worth 40 billion rupees each on Jan. 25 and on Feb. 9, and this would be a uniform price auction, the central bank said.

The Indian government's first-ever green bonds will focus on funding solar power projects, followed by wind and small hydro projects, as Asia's third-largest economy attempts to tap the domestic debt market to finance clean projects.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the plan to issue sovereign green bonds in the 2022/2023 budget as a part of overall market borrowing, intending to use the funds to build green infrastructure. ($1 = 82.7330 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.