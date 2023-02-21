Indian carrier Spicejet to consider raising fresh capital

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indian budget airline Spicejet Ltd SPJT.NS said on Tuesday it will consider options to raise fresh capital by issuing securities to qualified institutional buyers.

The airline said it will also, when its board meets on Feb. 24, consider issuing shares on a preferential basis after converting outstanding liabilities into equity shares.

(Reporting by Priya Sagar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

