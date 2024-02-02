News & Insights

Indian carrier IndiGo's Q3 profit more than doubles

February 02, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 2 (Reuters) - IndiGo operator Interglobe Aviation INGL.NS on Friday reported more than twofold growth in third-quarter profit on the back of air travel demand in a seasonally strong period.

The company reported a standalone profit of 29.98 billion rupees ($362 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to 14.18 billion rupees in the year-ago period.

($1 = 82.8850 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

