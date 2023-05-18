News & Insights

Indian carrier IndiGo reports Q4 profit on strong demand

May 18, 2023 — 06:24 am EDT

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, May 18 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd INGL.NS, the operator of India's top airline, IndiGo, reported a second consecutive quarterly profit on Thursday, as strong demand for air travel more than offset a jump in fuel expenses.

India's biggest airline by market share reported a profit of 9.16 billion rupees ($112 million) in the three months to March 31, compared to a loss of 16.80 billion rupees a year before. ($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

