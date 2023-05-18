Indian carrier IndiGo posts second straight quarterly profit on strong demand

Adds details of results, industry context

BENGALURU, May 18 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd INGL.NS, the operator of India's top airline, IndiGo, reported a second consecutive quarterly profit on Thursday, as strong demand for air travel more than offset a jump in fuel expenses.

India's biggest airline by market share has been grappling with high fuel costs and foreign exchange volatility that have dragged it to losses in two of the last four quarters.

However, the carrier has benefited from a strong post-pandemic recovery in domestic air travel in the world's third-largest aviation market.

While IndiGo is also expected to benefit from the turmoil at smaller rival Go First, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this month, it also faces increased competition from new entrant Akasa Air and Tata Group, which took over Air India.

The airline operator reported a profit of 9.16 billion rupees ($112 million) in the January-March quarter, compared to a loss of 16.80 billion rupees a year before.

That came after it reported an 11-fold jump in profit for the October-December quarter. IndiGo last posted two consecutive profitable quarters in June 2019.

IndiGo's yields, a metric for profitability, rose 10.2% year-over-year to 4.85 rupees per kilometre.

The carrier's load factor, or the passenger carrying capacity being utilized, improved by 7.5 percentage points to 84.2%.

IndiGo's revenue grew 76.5% to 141.61 billion rupees, slightly outpacing the 74.3% jump in fuel costs to 56.13 billion rupees.

The carrier's smaller rival SpiceJet Ltd SPJT.NS is yet to report results. ($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.