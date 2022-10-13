Indian car rental platform Zoomcar to list in U.S. via SPAC deal

Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Indian car rental platform Zoomcar Inc said on Thursday that it would go public in the United States after being acquired by blank-check firm Innovative International Acquisition Corp IOAC.O.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.