Indian capital Delhi to ban production, sale of firecrackers ahead of pollution season

Contributor
Tanvi Mehta Reuters
Published

India's capital Delhi will ban the production and sale of firecrackers ahead of the country's peak pollution season, which begins next month, local environment minister Gopal Rai tweeted on Wednesday.

NEW DELHI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - India's capital Delhi will ban the production and sale of firecrackers ahead of the country's peak pollution season, which begins next month, local environment minister Gopal Rai tweeted on Wednesday.

The local government will also ban the online sale or delivery of firecrackers until Jan. 1, the minister said.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More