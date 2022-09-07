Indian capital Delhi to ban production, sale of firecrackers ahead of pollution season

NEW DELHI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - India's capital Delhi will ban the production and sale of firecrackers ahead of the country's peak pollution season, which begins next month, local environment minister Gopal Rai tweeted on Wednesday.

The local government will also ban the online sale or delivery of firecrackers until Jan. 1, the minister said.

