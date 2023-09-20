Indian cables maker RR Kabel up 15.8% in debut trade at $1.62 bln valuation

Adds valuation

BENGALURU, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm TPG-backed Indian wires and cables maker RR Kabel RRKA.NS climbed nearly 16% to 1,198 rupees in trading debut on Wednesday, valuing the company at 135.16 billion rupees ($1.62 billion).

Shares of RR Kabel opened at 1,180 rupees, compared with the initial public offer price of 1,035 rupees.

It competes with companies such as Polycab India POLC.NS and Finolex Cables FNXC.NS, whose shares have doubled so far this year fuelled by government infrastructure spending and a real estate boom.

($1 = 83.2050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.