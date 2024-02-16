Indian budget carrier SpiceJet's MD Ajay Singh submits bid for Go First

Adds details from paragraph 2

BENGALURU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indian budget carrier SpiceJet SPJT.BO Managing Director Ajay Singh, in his personal capacity, and Busy Bee Airways have jointly submitted a bid for bankrupt Go First airline, SpiceJet said on Friday.

Lenders to Go First, which filed for bankruptcy last May, had set Jan. 31 as the deadline for bids to acquire the airline, banking sources had told Reuters last month.

The beleaguered airline has received expressions of interest from Singh, UAE-based Sky One and Busy Bee, Reuters reported.

SpiceJet, which had also previously shown interest in buying Go First, did not disclose any financial details for Singh's bid.

However, the carrier said it would serve as the operating partner for the new airline and provide staff and services.

Its shares jumped as much as 13.4%.

Go First, which filed for bankruptcy in May last year, owes a total of 65.21 billion rupees to its creditors, which include Central Bank of India CBI.NS, Bank of Baroda BOB.NS, IDBI Bank IDBI.NS and Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE. ($1 = 83.0245 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Kashish.Tandon@thomsonreuters.com;))

