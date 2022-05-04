Indian bond yields rise ahead of cenbank chief's address

MUMBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest in more than two weeks on Wednesday afternoon as investors speculated on the possibility of an off-cycle rate increase by the Reserve Bank of India.

The central bank said in a tweet, governor Shaktikanta Das, will be making a statement at 2 p.m. local time (0830 GMT) on Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield IN065432G=CC was trading at 7.19% by 0743 GMT, after having touched 7.21%, its highest since April 18. The yield closed at 7.12% on Monday. Financial markets were closed on Tuesday.

"There is a lot of speculation. A rate increase will be very unusual considering the central bank has said they don't want to shock markets but clearly there are expectations for a hike being priced in," a senior trader at a foreign bank said.

The partially convertible rupee INR=IN was trading at 76.44/45 per dollar compared with its close of 76.5150. Both the main share indexes .BSESN and .NSEI were down around 1.1%.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

