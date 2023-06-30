News & Insights

Indian bond yields may keep rising in next quarter amid heavy supply - analysts

Credit: REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

June 30, 2023 — 05:53 am EDT

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Indian bond yields will extend their rise into the next quarter due to a strong line-up of debt supply and as chances of a rate cut before the first half of next year look unlikely.

The benchmark bond yield IN10YT=RR is up 12 basis points so far in June, after dropping 32 bps in April-May.

A surprise pause by the Reserve Bank of India in April prompted traders to bet on a quick pivot in the interest rate cycle, but a hawkish guidance in June dampened their hopes.

"With the global backdrop turning unfavourbale, hopes of quick rate cuts have washed out, and focus will shift to factors like demand-supply dynamics which also does not look very favourable," said Abhishek Upadhyay, senior economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

Bonds were supported by the demand from insurance companies, excessive inflows into mutual funds and one-time investor demand in the April-June quarter, said Vijay Sharma, senior executive vice president at PNB Gilts. However, there are no such positive triggers in the second quarter, prompting yields to settle at higher levels, Sharma added.

Indian insurance companies, as well as mutual funds, had received large fund inflows at March-end due to tweaks in taxation, most of which went into bonds in April and May, traders said.

Benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was trading at 7.1072%, its highest since May 2, after dropping to a more than one-year low of 6.9442% on May 17.

The yield curve could steepen, with the 10-year yield rising to 7.16-7.20% in the next quarter, Jayesh Mehta, India treasurer at Bank of America, said, while ICICI Securities' Upadhyay sees it in a 7.00%-7.25% band in the near term.

Traders pointed to the lack of redemptions in July-September, when no bonds mature, which will offset the heavy debt supply.

New Delhi is scheduled to raise 4.47 trillion rupees by way of bonds in July-September, a tad above the 4.41 trillion rupees in the first quarter when redemptions amounted to 1.6 trillion rupees.

Despite the negative factors, fresh buying is likely in the 7.15%-7.25% zone from long-only investors, said Vikas Garg, head of fixed income at Invesco Mutual Fund.

($1 = 82.0300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Swati Bhat and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
