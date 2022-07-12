Indian bond yields edge lower tracking CPI data, U.S. yields

Contributor
Swati Bhat Reuters
Published

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged down on Wednesday morning after June retail inflation data came in slightly below market expectations while fears of a global recession continued to aid sentiment for safe-haven government debt.

MUMBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged down on Wednesday morning after June retail inflation data came in slightly below market expectations while fears of a global recession continued to aid sentiment for safe-haven government debt.

The 10-year bond yield IN065432G=CC was at 7.36% at 0355 GMT, compared to its close of 7.39% on Tuesday.

June's retail inflation print was 7.01%, slightly below the 7.04% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and higher than 6.26% in the year earlier period, data post market hours on Tuesday showed.

The benchmark U.S. two-year/10-year yield curve on Tuesday posted the largest inversion since at least 2010, on growing fears about the world's largest economy tipping into recession amid continued aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve. US/

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; +91-22-68414381; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters