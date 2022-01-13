Indian bond yields ease on hopes RBI will delay policy normalisation

By Swati Bhat

MUMBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Indian bond yields eased slightly on Thursday despite the uptick in retail inflation as the central bank's decision to not conduct a roll-over of the three-day variable rate reverse repo auction helped investor sentiment.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield IN10YT=RR closed trading at 6.56%, down from its previous close of 6.59%.

"The retail inflation number was largely in line but no variable rate reverse repo auction announcement is raising expectations that the policy normalisation timeline could be pushed back," a senior trader at a private bank said.

Retail inflation accelerated to a five-month high of 5.59% in December, but the central bank is widely expected to keep key policy rates unchanged next month amid concerns the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID may hurt the economy.

Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday after a reading on inflation was largely in line with expectations and did not alter views on the path of Federal Reserve policy.

The RBI confounded market expectations that it would announce a liquidity-draining four-day variable rate reverse repo worth 2 trillion rupees ($27.07 billion) on Wednesday.

"With inflation risks high amid elevated global commodity prices, persistence of supply-chain bottlenecks, sticky core inflation and turning global tide of developed markets monetary policy normalization, we see limited room for delays (on policy normalisation)," said Upasna Bhardwaj, economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Economists have been expecting a 20 basis points increase in the reverse repo rate, to help bring it closer to the key policy lending rate in February, but many now feel Omicron spread could prompt the RBI to stay pat on rates.

"If Covid risks prompt a pause in February, we pencil 40 bps hike (in reverse repo) in the April meeting," Bhardwaj said.

($1 = 73.8760 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Swati Bhat Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

