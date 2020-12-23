Indian biscuit maker Bectors' shares surge in market debut

BENGALURU, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Indian biscuits and bakery products maker Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd MRSB.NS jumped 74% in their market debut on Thursday, a sign of strong investor appetite for the country's food sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of the company opened at 500 rupees per share on the National Stock Exchange, well above the initial public offering price of 288 rupees.

At that price, the company had a market value of 29.37 billion Indian rupees ($398 million).

($1 = 73.8300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

