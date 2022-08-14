Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

Adds background, Modi reaction

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as "India's Warren Buffett", died on Sunday at age 62, media said.

The promoter of India's newest airline, Akasa, Jhunjhunwala appeared days ago at its public launch. He is survived by his wife and three children.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Major politicians and business leaders mourned his death on social media.

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

"Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers."

Modi ended with "Om Shanti", an invocation of peace.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru and M. Sriram in Mumbai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and William Mallard)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.