Indian bikemaker Hero MotoCorp launches first electric scooter worldwide

NEW DELHI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indian bikemaker Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS launched its first electric scooter worldwide on Friday, as it looks to catch up with newer firms who have taken the lead in the country's clean mobility push.

The company wanted to launch the product earlier, but "we had to get it right" company chairman Pawan Munjal told reporters at the launch event in the northern Indian city of Jaipur.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Jason Neely)

((shilpa.jamkhandikar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.