BENGALURU, May 19 (Reuters) - Eicher Motors-owned EICH.NS Royal Enfield said on Wednesday it will recall 236,966 motorcycles across some models due to defects in the ignition coil that can cause misfiring and reduce the vehicle's performance.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.