Indian beauty firm Nykaa's quarterly profit jumps

Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa's parent company reported a 33.2% rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday, boosted by strong demand for its products.

Consolidated net profit for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd FSNE.NS stood at 45.5 million rupees ($574,582.01) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 34.2 million rupees a year earlier.

Revenue rose 40.6% to 11.48 billion rupees.

($1 = 79.1880 Indian rupees)

