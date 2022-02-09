Commodities

Indian beauty firm Nykaa's quarterly profit falls 60%

Contributor
Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
Published

Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa on Wednesday reported a 59.5% fall in quarterly net profit, hit by a jump in expenses and subdued demand for personal care and fashion products.

BENGALURU, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa on Wednesday reported a 59.5% fall in quarterly net profit, hit by a jump in expenses and subdued demand for personal care and fashion products.

Consolidated net profit for the company was 279.3 million rupees ($3.73 million) for the third-quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of 689.7 million rupees a year earlier, parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd FSNE.NS, said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose to 10.98 billion rupees from 8.08 billion rupees.

($1 = 74.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular