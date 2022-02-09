Indian beauty firm Nykaa's quarterly profit falls 60%

BENGALURU, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa on Wednesday reported a 59.5% fall in quarterly net profit, hit by a jump in expenses and subdued demand for personal care and fashion products.

Consolidated net profit for the company was 279.3 million rupees ($3.73 million) for the third-quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of 689.7 million rupees a year earlier, parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd FSNE.NS, said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose to 10.98 billion rupees from 8.08 billion rupees.

($1 = 74.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

