Indian beauty firm Nykaa's quarterly profit falls 49%
BENGALURU, May 27 (Reuters) - Indian beauty products retailer Nykaa reported a 49% fall in quarterly net profit on Friday, hit by soaring expenses amid dull demand for its personal care and fashion products.
Consolidated net profit fell to 85.6 million rupees ($1.10 million) for the fourth-quarter ended March 31, from 168.8 million rupees a year earlier, parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd FSNE.NS said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations rose to 9.73 billion rupees from 7.41 billion rupees a year ago.
($1 = 77.5668 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Cost-Push and Demand-Pull Inflation: Definitions and Examples
- GRAINS-U.S. grains fall on hopes stuck supply from Black Sea could start moving
- Norsk Hydro may shut aluminium plant in Slovakia without CO2 compensation
- Farmers allowed to pull land out of federal conserved contracts amid global food crisis -USDA