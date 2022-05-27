Commodities

Indian beauty firm Nykaa's quarterly profit falls 49%

Indian beauty products retailer Nykaa reported a 49% fall in quarterly net profit on Friday, hit by soaring expenses amid dull demand for its personal care and fashion products.

Consolidated net profit fell to 85.6 million rupees ($1.10 million) for the fourth-quarter ended March 31, from 168.8 million rupees a year earlier, parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd FSNE.NS said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose to 9.73 billion rupees from 7.41 billion rupees a year ago.

($1 = 77.5668 Indian rupees)

