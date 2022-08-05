Indian beauty firm Nykaa's profit jumps on strong fashion demand

Contributor
Anuran Sadhu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa's parent company reported a 33.2% rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday, boosted by strong demand for its fashion products.

Adds details, background

BENGALURU, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa's parent company reported a 33.2% rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday, boosted by strong demand for its fashion products.

The TGP-backed company, which dominates the domestic online beauty and personal care space with nearly 30% market share, has been on an acquisition spree and recently ventured into men's innerwear and athleisure category with a new brand.

Nykaa in November 2021 made a strong market debut, fetching the country's first women-led unicorn a valuation of nearly $14 billion.

The company said its gross merchandise value (GMV) jumped 47% to 21.56 billion rupees in the quarter. GMV from its fashion business jumped 59%, while that from the beauty and personal care business rose 39%.

"The consumer demand for beauty, personal care and wellness is also showing early signs of recovery and we are gearing up for a promising festive season this year," said Nykaa CEO and Managing Director Falguni Nayar.

Consolidated net profit for Nykaa-parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd FSNE.NS stood at 45.5 million rupees ($574,582.01) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 34.2 million rupees a year earlier.

Revenue rose 40.6% to 11.48 billion rupees.

($1 = 79.1880 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Anuran.Sadhu@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8697274436;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters