Indian beauty firm Nykaa Sept-quarter profit jumps on festive demand

Nishit Navin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, parent of Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, reported a more than three-fold surge in September-quarter net profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong demand for its products ahead of the festive season.

Consolidated net profit stood at 41.08 million Indian rupees ($497,210.15) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 11.7 million rupees a year earlier.

Revenue rose 39% to 12.31 billion rupees.

($1 = 82.6210 Indian rupees)

