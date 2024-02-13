News & Insights

Indian basmati rice processor KRBL's Q3 profit drops on weak export demand

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

February 13, 2024 — 04:59 am EST

Written by Yagnoseni Das for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 13 (Reuters) - KRBL KRBL.NS reported a nearly 35% drop in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hit by a weak demand for its India Gate basmati rice brand in international markets, leading to a 6.4% decline in its shares.

Consolidated net profit was 1.34 billion rupees ($16.1 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 2.05 billion rupees a year earlier. The company marked its second consecutive quarterly profit decline, following five quarters of growth.

Export revenue slumped 47%, the company said in an exchange filing. Total revenue from operations fell 6.4% to 14.37 billion rupees.

KBRL earns more than two-thirds of its revenue from the Middle East, the world's largest consumer of basmati rice.

Revenue from the agricultural segment, which includes India Gate basmati rice brand, non-basmati rice, seed and bran, declined about 7%. The segment contributed more than 90% of its total revenue.

Earlier this month, LT Foods LTOL.NS, which owns rival Daawat brand, posted a nearly 37% jump in quarterly profit.

($1 = 83.0075 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

