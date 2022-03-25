Indian banks' loans rose 8.5% y/y in two weeks to March 11 - central bank

March 25 (Reuters) - Indian banks' loans rose 8.5% in the two weeks to March 11 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 8.8%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday. Outstanding loans rose 721.65 billion rupees ($9.48 billion) to 117.16 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 11. Non-food credit rose 794.82 billion rupees to 116.55 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 73.17 billion rupees to 609.08 billion rupees. Bank deposits rose 599.08 billion rupees to 162.77 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 11. Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx) ($1 = 76.1610 Indian rupees) ((India Headline News Team; +91 80 6749 1310))

