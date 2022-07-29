Indian banks' loans rose 14% y/y in two weeks to July 15 - central bank

July 29 (Reuters) - Indian banks' loans rose 14% in the two weeks to July 15 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 8.4%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday. Outstanding loans fell 1.02 trillion rupees ($12.85 billion) to 122.81 trillion rupees in the two weeks to July 15. Non-food credit fell 1.00 trillion rupees to 122.45 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 14.88 billion rupees to 359.28 billion rupees. Bank deposits fell 1.51 trillion rupees to 168.10 trillion rupees in the two weeks to July 15. Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx) ($1 = 79.2450 Indian rupees) ((India Headline News Team; +91 80 6749 1310))

