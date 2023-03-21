Indian banks' dependence on AT1 bonds limited, some impact on pricing likely - analysts

Adds analyst comments

MUMBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - A decision to write down Credit Suisse's additional tier-1 bonds to zero after the bank agreed to be bought by UBS will weigh on the pricing of such notes and spook investors, Citi analysts said on Tuesday.

Indian lenders, however, have limited dependence on such securities, Jefferies said in a note.

"Another instance of AT-1 bond write-off questions seniority of claims of AT-1 bond holders and dampens sentiments for AT-1 market issuances," Citi analysts wrote in a note.

AT-1 bonds are hybrid securities which have loss absorbing features and can be written-down under certain scenarios, including a depletion of capital.

The AT-1 bonds of India's Yes Bank were written down in March 2020 after the Reserve Bank of India initiated a restructuring of the lender with some value attributed to the bank's equity.

Despite the YES Bank precedent, Indian banks have raised AT-1 bonds at 65-75 basis points premium over government bonds, Citi said.

Banks

AT-1 capital (In billion rupees)

Risk-weighted assets (In billion rupees)

AT-1 capital as % of RWA

Private Banks

HDFC Bank

123

15,363

0.80%

ICICI Bank

51

10,414

0.50%

Axis Bank

48

7,953

0.60%

IndusInd Bank

15

3,225

0.50%

YES Bank

--

2,441

0%

State-run banks

State Bank of India

415

26,940

1.50%

Canara Bank

124

5,573

2.20%

Punjab National Bank

87

6,361

1.40%

Bank of India

29

3,406

0.80%

Indian Bank

20

3,227

0.60%

Source: Jefferies

India's state-run banks have a higher share of AT-1 bonds as compared to private banks, according to Jefferies.

Since the Yes Bank episode, the issue of such papers has slowed as investors leaned towards larger, high-quality banks, it said.

"Among banks, top-3 issuers are SBI, HDFC Bank and Canara

Bank with PSU (Public Sector Undertaking) banks having higher contribution from this," the Jefferies report said, adding that smaller banks have a lower contribution from AT-1 bonds. "Local bond market investors aren't really seeing risks here for Indian stocks."

However, the state-run banks' common equity Tier-1 capital ratios are low and a weak AT-1 bond market could necessitate equity capital raising, particularly in the case of the State Bank of India, Macquarie analysts said on Tuesday.

