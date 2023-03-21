Indian banks' dependence on AT1 bonds limited, some impact on pricing likely - analysts

MUMBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - A decision to write down Credit Suisse's additional tier-1 bonds to zero after the bank agreed to be bought by UBS will weigh on the pricing of such notes and spook investors, Citi analysts said on Tuesday.
Indian lenders, however, have limited dependence on such securities, Jefferies said in a note.
"Another instance of AT-1 bond write-off questions seniority of claims of AT-1 bond holders and dampens sentiments for AT-1 market issuances," Citi analysts wrote in a note.
AT-1 bonds are hybrid securities which have loss absorbing features and can be written-down under certain scenarios, including a depletion of capital.
The AT-1 bonds of India's Yes Bank were written down in March 2020 after the Reserve Bank of India initiated a restructuring of the lender with some value attributed to the bank's equity.
Despite the YES Bank precedent, Indian banks have raised AT-1 bonds at 65-75 basis points premium over government bonds, Citi said.
Banks
AT-1 capital (In billion rupees)
Risk-weighted assets (In billion rupees)
AT-1 capital as % of RWA
Private Banks
HDFC Bank
123
15,363
0.80%
ICICI Bank
51
10,414
0.50%
Axis Bank
48
7,953
0.60%
IndusInd Bank
15
3,225
0.50%
YES Bank
--
2,441
0%
State-run banks
State Bank of India
415
26,940
1.50%
Canara Bank
124
5,573
2.20%
Punjab National Bank
87
6,361
1.40%
Bank of India
29
3,406
0.80%
Indian Bank
20
3,227
0.60%
Source: Jefferies
Indian state-run banks have a higher share of AT-1 bonds as compared to private bank, according to Jefferies.
Since the Yes Bank episode, the issue of such papers has slowed as the investors leaned towards larger, high-quality banks, it said.
"Among banks, top-3 issuers are SBI, HDFC Bank and Canara
Bank with PSU (Public Sector Undertaking)banks having higher contribution from this," the Jefferies report said, adding that smaller banks have a lower contribution from AT-1 bonds. "Local bond markdet investors aren't really seeing risks here for Indian stocks."
