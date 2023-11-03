INDIAN BANK (NSE:INDIANB) Price Target Increased by 8.77% to 432.48

The average one-year price target for INDIAN BANK (NSE:INDIANB) has been revised to 432.48 / share. This is an increase of 8.77% from the prior estimate of 397.60 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 303.00 to a high of 577.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.95% from the latest reported closing price of 420.10 / share.

INDIAN BANK Maintains 2.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.05%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in INDIAN BANK. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INDIANB is 0.10%, an increase of 5.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 16,061K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,766K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,656K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,615K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,607K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDIANB by 34.85% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,466K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,535K shares, representing a decrease of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INDIANB by 4.27% over the last quarter.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 904K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares, representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INDIANB by 10.16% over the last quarter.

