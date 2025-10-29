Indian Bank (BSE:532814) Price Target Increased by 15.07% to 859.58

The average one-year price target for Indian Bank (BSE:532814) has been revised to ₹ 859.58 / share. This is an increase of 15.07% from the prior estimate of ₹ 746.97 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 710.00 to a high of ₹ 980.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.06% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 576.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Indian Bank. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 532814 is 0.10%, an increase of 5.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 15,445K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,870K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,804K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532814 by 0.05% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,511K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,490K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 532814 by 5.75% over the last quarter.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 1,330K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,298K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532814 by 9.72% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,297K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EYLD - Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF holds 833K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.