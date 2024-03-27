News & Insights

Commodities

Indian aviation watchdog defers new rules on pilots' rest, duty times

Credit: REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

March 27, 2024 — 01:59 am EDT

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

Adds media report, details; paragraphs 5,6,7

BENGALURU, March 27 (Reuters) - India's aviation watchdog has deferred a June 1 deadline for airlines to adopt new rules on rest and duty times for pilots, a notice on its website showed, but without stating a reason or a new target date.

Tuesday's news followed a warning from a key airline lobby group, reported last month by the Economic Times newspaper, that the scramble to meet the new rules could force cancellation of up to a fifth of flights.

Announced in January, the rules increased flight crews' weekly rest periods to 48 hours from 36 and cut pilots' night flight duty times to a maximum of 10 hours from 13.

In this week's revised website notice, however, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) allowed airlines to retain the older norms for the time being.

The rule changes followed a review of data on pilot fatigue drawn from spot checks and airline surveillance after a pilot for budget carrier IndiGo INGL.NS collapsed and died in August before his flight.

The Federation of Indian Airlines warned of the cancellation risk as the watchdog's deadline left too little time to hire and train the 25% more pilots required to satisfy the new rules, Economic Times said.

Last week, Tata Group-owned Air India was fined 8 million rupees ($96,000) by the regulator, for breaching limits on flight duty times and fatigue management.

($1=83.3100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.