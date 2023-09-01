Indian automakers post rise in Aug sales ahead of festive season

By Rama Venkat

BENGALURU, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Top Indian automakers on Friday posted an increase in passenger and commercial vehicle sales for August, as optimistic dealers loaded up vehicles ahead of the festive season.

In the passenger vehicles (PV) category, sales for Maruti SuzukiMRTI.NS and Mahindra and MahindraMAHM.NS grew 16.4% and 25%, respectively, for the month compared to a year earlier. Tata MotorsTAMO.NS, however, posted a 3.5% decline in PV sales.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NS scaled to a record high during the day. The automaker reported total sales of 189,082 units in August, its highest ever monthly sales volume, led by continued strong demand and launch of new models in the fast-growing sport-utility vehicles (SUV) segment.

Two-wheeler maker TVS Motor CompanyTVSM.NS reported a 5% increase in sales, while Bajaj AutoBAJA.NSregistered a decline of 31%. Eicher Motors' EICH.NS total motorcycles sales grew 11%.

Two-wheeler sales provide a glimpse of the financial health of India's rural economy and demand in the country's largest consumption segment, which mostly comprises of lower middle-income households.

"Medium and heavy commercial vehicle segmentsare holding very strong, while passenger vehicles have started showing good traction after a pause," said Amit Hiranandani, automobile sector lead analyst at brokerage SMIFS.

In general, August and September are inventory-filling months, with wholesale numbers looking reasonably good as most dealers are optimistic across segments due to upcoming festivals, he added.

In the commercial vehicles (CV) segment, sales volumes for Eicher Motors' trucks and buses climbed 30.4% year-on-year in August.

CV sales for Ashok Leyland ASOK.NS and Tata Motors TAMO.NS rose 9% and 4.9%, respectively.

However, Escorts KubotaESCO.NSsaid tractor sales - indicative of demand in the rural economy and the state of farm incomes - declined 2.1% in August, partly due to deficient monsoons.

The Nifty auto index .NIFTYAUTO settled 1.65% higher after the data was released.

Below is a list of overall sales figures for August from some of India's leading auto companies:

Manufacturer

Vehicle Sales (units)

Y/Y Growth (%)

Maruti Suzuki India

189,082

14.5

Mahindra and Mahindra

70,350

19

Tata Motors

78,010

-1.06

Bajaj Auto

341,648

-15

Eicher Motors Motorcycles

77,583

11

Eicher Motors Trucks and Buses

6,239

27.5

Ashok Leyland

15,576

10

TVS Motors

345,848

3.6

Mahindra and Mahindra Farm Equipment

21,676

1

