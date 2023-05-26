Indian automaker Mahindra's Q4 profit rises 22%

BENGALURU, May 26 (Reuters) - Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd MAHM.NS reported a 22.1% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, driven by strong sales of its sport-utility vehicles (SUVs).

The maker of Scorpio, Thar and XUV range of SUVs posted a standalone profit after tax of 15.49 billion rupees ($187.45 million) in the January-March quarter, compared with 12.69 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 82.6354 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

