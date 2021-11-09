Indian automaker Mahindra reports jump in Sept-qtr profit

BENGALURU, Nov 9 (Reuters) - India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd MAHM.NS on Tuesday reported a surge in second-quarter profit, as it sold more vehicles and was able to mitigate some impact of the severe global semiconductor shortage on its production.

Consolidated net profit jumped to 19.29 billion rupees ($260.01 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30 from 1.36 billion rupees a year ago, when Mahindra had booked a one-time charge at its now bankrupt South Korean unit Ssangyong Motor 003620.KS.

($1 = 74.1900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((ShivaniSingh1@thomsonreuters.com; +91 89 6969 2349))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.