Indian automaker Mahindra posts quarterly profit vs year-ago loss

BENGALURU, May 28 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd MAHM.NS on Friday reported a profit for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss a year earlier, as the Indian automaker saw improved demand for its passenger vehicles and tractors.

Profit after tax was 484.4 million rupees ($6.69 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared to a loss of 25.02 billion rupees a year ago when it took a charge related to its South Korean unit SsangYong Motor Co Ltd 003620.KS, Mahindra said.

($1 = 72.4100 Indian rupees)

